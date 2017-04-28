Fox News Launches New ‘Specialists’ Show at 5 PM

Senior TV Editor @bristei
'Fox News Specialists' to Launch at
Alex Kroke

Fox News Channel, working its way to build a new lineup in the wake of the departure of veteran Bill O’Reilly, said it would launch a new program at 5 p.m. featuring three anchors from different backgrounds.

Eric Bolling, Katherine Timpf and Eboni K. Williams will host “The Fox News Specialists,” which will air at 5 p.m. starting May 1. The show fills a slot that had previously housed “The Five,” a panel program that has been moved up to 9 p.m. as part of the changes related to the cancellation of the long-running “The O’Reilly Factor” at 8 p.m.

More to come….

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad