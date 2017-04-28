Fox News Launches New ‘Specialists’ Show at 5 PM

Fox News Channel, working its way to build a new lineup in the wake of the departure of veteran Bill O’Reilly, said it would launch a new program at 5 p.m. featuring three anchors from different backgrounds.

Eric Bolling, Katherine Timpf and Eboni K. Williams will host “The Fox News Specialists,” which will air at 5 p.m. starting May 1. The show fills a slot that had previously housed “The Five,” a panel program that has been moved up to 9 p.m. as part of the changes related to the cancellation of the long-running “The O’Reilly Factor” at 8 p.m.

More to come….