Fox News Sets New Late-Night Show With Anchor Shannon Bream

Fox News will launch a new late-night news program with anchor Shannon Bream next month.

“Fox News @ Night” will premiere in the 11 p.m. time period beginning Oct. 30. The move caps a reshuffling of the evening block at Fox News and an expansion of original programming into the 11 p.m. hour.

Bream has been a rising star at the cable channel, most recently serving as its Supreme Court correspondent and regular co-anchor of morning show “American Newsroom.”

“For the past decade, Shannon’s insight into the inner workings of the Supreme Court and Washington has made her a major asset to our news division,” said Jay Wallace, president of news for the cable channel. “Her experience, coupled with the relationship she has with our viewers, offers a perfect fit for the anchor position at 11PM/ET as we extend our live primetime programming.”

Fox News had been airing reruns of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” at 11 p.m., with Bret Baier occasionally cutting in to anchor breaking news reports during the hour.

“It has been an honor to work alongside the hardest-working team in the news business for the past 10 years,” Bream said. “I am delighted to bring our audience an hour of captivating television, providing viewers with a recap of the day’s most important stories and the latest breaking news.”

Evening programming at Fox News has undergone a complete shakeup following the departures of former 9 p.m. host Megan Kelly for a new role at NBC and 8 p.m. host Bill O’Reilly in the wake of an alleged sexual harassment scandal earlier this year.

Carlson, originally brought in to replace Kelly, moved in April into O’Reilly’s former time period. On Tuesday, Fox News confirmed that Laura Ingraham would launch a new 10 p.m. show at the channel, and that longtime host at that hour Sean Hannity would move his “Hannity” to 9 p.m.