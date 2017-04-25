Fox News Sends Sensitivity-Training Memo to Freelancers, Contributors

Just one week after the departure of top host Bill O’Reilly amid controversy over alleged sexual harassment, Fox News has asked contributors and freelancers to complete the company’s sensitivity-training program.

The memo, sent Tuesday by the cable channel’s new head of human resources, Kevin Lord, states that it is necessary for all “employees, contributors, and freelancers” to complete the one-hour program. “It is critical that everyone attends to ensure that we maintain a professional workplace,” Lord wrote.

The sensitivity-training program was initiated following the departure last year of former network chief Roger Ailes, who, like O’Reilly, faced allegations of sexual harassment put forward by multiple women. The memo sent Tuesday went to freelancers and contributors only. According to a Fox News spokesperson, 96% of the network’s employees have already completed the training program.

Lord was hired to lead HR for the channel in December, five months after Ailes’ departure.

Fox News last week announced that O’Reilly would not return as host of “The O’Reilly Factor,” cable’s most watched news program, as sexual-harassment allegations against him mounted. An advertiser boycott of “The O’Reilly Factor” had put pressure on the network to address the claims, even as ratings for the show remained high.

Read Lord’s memo below:

Hi all,

All Fox News Channel employees, contributors, and freelancers are required to go through a one-time, one-hour sensitivity training session. It is critical that everyone attends to ensure that we maintain a professional workplace.

All trainings will be held in the 1211 Avenue of the Americas 3rd floor Training Room. You will sign in and out in person. We will add more availability for mid to late May, but please attempt to attend your training as soon as possible.

Please use this link below to sign up for your session.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Jordan Knesek at [email redacted].

Thank you,

Kevin Lord