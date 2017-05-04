Fox News Radio Correspondent Alleges Gender Discrimination in Lawsuit

A woman who worked for Fox News’ radio unit has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired from her job in recent weeks after using an employee hotline to complain about gender discrimination. The matter represents the latest in a string of legal maneuvers against the 21st Century Fox company, which has been the subject of a growing array of litigation suggesting women and minorities face a tough working culture there.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York State Supreme Court, Jessica Golloher, a Fox Radio correspondent, alleges she was “marginalized and subject to discrimination based on her gender.”

A Fox News spokesperson was not able to offer immediate comment.

More to come….