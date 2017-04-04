The problems at Fox News are growing apace. A third Fox News employee has joined the racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the network last week by two female African-American employees.

Monica Douglas, who is black, worked as a manager for the credits and collections department of Fox News. In the amended complaint filed Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court, Douglas asserts she was fired for speaking out about allegedly racist and sexist comments and behavior by longtime Fox News controller Judy Slater. Slater was fired on Feb. 28.

Douglas’ complaint asserts that top Fox News executives including operations chief Bill Shine and Dianne Brandi, head of legal and business affairs, were aware of Slater’s conduct but looked the other way for years. Brandi, Slater, Fox News and parent company 21st Century Fox are named in the suit.

The extensive details of alleged harassment and discrimination at Fox News come amid disclosures that its star primetime personality Bill O’Reilly has settled sexual harassment claims with five women in recent years, resulting in at least $13 million in settlements. The disclosures this weekend by the New York Times have prompted blue-chip advertisers Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and BMW to pull ads from “The O’Reilly Factor.” O’Reilly has acknowledged some settlements but denied that the claims against him have merit.

Concurrent with the mushrooming O’Reilly scandal, Fox News on Monday was hit with another sexual harassment lawsuit alleging unlawful behavior by former chairman-CEO Roger Ailes. Ailes left the network last July after a 20-year reign amid a cascade of allegations that he used his powerful perch to harass numerous female employees and contributors. He has denied the claims.

