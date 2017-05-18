Fox News Plans New Studio, New Hires

Fox News Channel unveiled plans for a new centralized studio as well as the hire of additional journalists and content creators, a sign the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet is working to move forward after several weeks of tumult.

During a company-wide address to staffers Wednesday, 21st Century Fox Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch described plans for a centralized newsroom slated for completion in 2018. The new facility will be designed to spark communication among employer teams devoted to programming, news and digital.

Fox News said it intended to hire “new journalists and content creators to broaden the scope and depth of reporting across all platforms.”

“Today we are unveiling the physical transformation of our newsroom and the Fox News offices at our headquarters in New York. It will be state of the art and open, befitting the most important media outlet in America,” Murdoch said, according to a statement. “This is a major investment in the future of Fox News and a sign of my unwavering confidence.”

The unit has been at the center of several controversies as of late, including the exodus of Roger Ailes, its former chief executive, and Bill O’Reilly, one if its most popular anchors. Fox News is also believed to be at the center of a probe by federal investigators looking into the disclosure of payments made to former employees over claims of sexual harassment. The network’s parent company has said iit us cooperating with the effort.

In the new studio, reporters will have immediate access to multiple cameras during breaking news situations. The newsroom will feature large data screens and a video ribbon enabling a constant delivery of information.

“We are committed to ensuring the entire team here has all the necessary resources to continue keeping us ahead of the competition as we invest in the future of Fox News,” said Suzanne Scott, the network’s president of programming.

Construction is expected to start July 1st and be completed in four phases.