Fox News has given a series order to TMZ founder Harvey Levin’s lifestyle show “OBJECTified.” The move comes in the wake of a November special with then-president-elect Donald Trump that featured Trump and Levin touring Trump’s Manhattan penthouse.

The series will feature celebrity and newsmaker interviews with Levin discussing objects that they have collected over the years. It will premiere in primetime on Sundays on Fox News this fall.

“The ‘OBJECTified’ special presented on FNC last fall exceeded our expectations, so we’re thrilled to continue working with Harvey Levin and his talented team of producers on this new series,” Sharri Berg, senior vice president of news operations for Fox News and COO of Fox Television Stations.

Levin added, “What I love about the show is that it’s a different way of telling a life story, and it’s relatable to anyone who watches. Everyone keeps stuff that means something to them, and when you start probing what the objects mean to you, what was going on in your life at the time, they can unlock the story of who you are today.”

The original special, “OBJECTified: Donald Trump,” drew an average of 4 million total viewers and 1 million viewers in the 25-54 demographic, according Nielsen data.