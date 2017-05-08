Fox News Recruits Industry Veteran Marianne Gambelli to Lead Ad Sales

Marianne Gambelli, the former longtime head of ad sales for the NBC broadcast network, was named president of ad sales for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. She will start her new duties on May 22

“We are delighted to add Marianne to our executive management team,” said Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of both Fox News and its parent company, 21st Century Fox. Her reputation for client management, along with her ability to monetize investments, seek out new and emerging technologies and create innovative media partnerships has made her a leader in the industry.”

Gambelli added, “I’m proud to be representing the powerful FOX News brand and I am beyond excited to lead a very talented sales team to capitalize on this new era in news.”

Prior to joining FOX News, Gambelli served as Chief Investment Officer at Horizon Media where she managed their $7 billion investment portfolio. There she was responsible for a team of over 350 general market investment specialists and actively developed key new business acquisitions across top tier brands. She joined the company in 2012 from NBC Universal, where she most recently held the title of President of Sales and Marketing. During her 22 year tenure at NBC, Gambelli oversaw partnerships and strategy across NBC’s News, Sports and Entertainment brands, optimizing their $7 billion in media investments.

In 2012, Advertising Age named Gambelli as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Advertising and in 2002, she was honored as part of the American Advertising Women to Watch. While at NBC Universal, she was a member of GE’s Women’s Network and served as a Division NBC Universal Leader. She was also a Leader in the company’s Commercial Leadership Program.

A graduate of Pace University with a Bachelor of Business degree in Marketing, Gambelli began her career on the agency side, working for Grey Advertising and Backer Speilvogel Bates. In 2016, she was awarded an Honorary Degree from Pace Pleasantville Chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma. She is currently a Board Member of the International Radio and Television Society (IRTS) Foundation.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 15 years and according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, is the most-trusted television news source in the country. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.