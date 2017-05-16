Fox News Host Says She’s in Talks to Become White House Press Secretary

Kimberly Guilfoyle
Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle said in an interview that she has been talking to White House officials about becoming press secretary or taking on another role in the administration.

Guilfoyle made the remarks in an interview with Bay Area News Group. Guilfoyle is one of the co-hosts of Fox News’ talk show “The Five” and the ex-wife of California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,” she said. “I think it’d be a fascinating job, it’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to handle that position.”

Sean Spicer has been in the position, but there have been some reports that President Donald Trump is looking to overhaul his press team. Guilfoyle was in the running for press secretary before Trump took office.

She said in the interview that Spicer is a “very nice man and patriot” and that he was in a “tough position.” “I wish him the best, and I know he puts a lot of effort into it.”

A Fox News spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment. Spicer is holding an off-camera briefing with reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

Marketplace

    1. George Lewis says:
      May 16, 2017 at 11:34 am

      Kimberly is intelligent, witty, insightful, & has great long legs & wonderful cleavage. It will be a great loss if she’s not view-able on FNC! Sean Spicer is intelligent & extremely funny & entertaining. He’s an extremely popular WH Press Secretary & would be missed by viewers (probably both those who like/dislike what he says). In summary, IF he’s replaced there’s no better choice than Kimberly (but don’t cover or block her assets)! Shout out to Rupert: keep this fox @FOX!!!

      • Marie says:
        May 16, 2017 at 11:40 am

        ” has great long legs & wonderful cleavage”
        What the h3ll does that have to do with working with the White House?

