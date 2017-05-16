Fox News Host Says She’s in Talks to Become White House Press Secretary

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle said in an interview that she has been talking to White House officials about becoming press secretary or taking on another role in the administration.

Guilfoyle made the remarks in an interview with Bay Area News Group. Guilfoyle is one of the co-hosts of Fox News’ talk show “The Five” and the ex-wife of California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,” she said. “I think it’d be a fascinating job, it’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to handle that position.”

Sean Spicer has been in the position, but there have been some reports that President Donald Trump is looking to overhaul his press team. Guilfoyle was in the running for press secretary before Trump took office.

She said in the interview that Spicer is a “very nice man and patriot” and that he was in a “tough position.” “I wish him the best, and I know he puts a lot of effort into it.”

A Fox News spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment. Spicer is holding an off-camera briefing with reporters on Tuesday afternoon.