Fox News Suspends Eric Bolling After Sex-Harassment Accusations Disclosed

Fox News Channel suspended Eric Bolling, a host and contributor whose on-air presence at the 21st Century Fox-owned network had been growing in recent months, after allegations surfaced that he had harassed colleagues at the cable-news network. He is the latest in a number of Fox News personnel to have become embroiled in controversy.

A Huffington Post report earlier this week disclosed allegations Bolling had sent lewd messages to colleagues via smartphone.

“Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway,” the network said in a statement.

