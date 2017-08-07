Fox News’ Eric Bolling Responds to Suspension Following Sex-Harassment Accusations

Eric Bolling, the Fox News host and contributor who was suspended on Saturday after allegations surfaced that he had harassed colleagues, responded to the news on Twitter Monday morning.

“Overwhelmed by all the support I have received. Thank you,” Bolling wrote. “I look forward to clearing my name asap.”

This comes after a Huffington Post report disclosed allegations that Bolling had sent lewd messages to colleagues via smartphone.

“Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway,” the network said in a statement on Saturday.

Bolling, a former commodities trader and best-selling author, had been a longtime co-host of “The Five,” and more recently helped launch a new late-afternoon show, “The Specialists.” He also anchors the Fox News program “Cashin’ In.”

The allegations are the most recent to surface against employees at Fox News, which has worked in recent months to purge itself of the corporate culture fostered by former CEO Roger Ailes.

