Fox News’ Eric Bolling Accused of Sending Lewd Photos to Female Colleagues (Report)

Fox News’ Eric Bolling sent pictures of male genitalia to at least three female colleagues, according the Huffington Post. The website cited 14 unnamed sources in its report, including the women who allegedly received the lewd text messages.

Fox News has been besieged by accusations of misconduct at the highest level since last year, when top executive Roger Ailes was forced to resign amid multiple sexual harassment claims. Primetime host Bill O’Reilly stepped down earlier this year as advertisers mounted a boycott of the network over sexual harassment claims against him. Bill Shine, who rose to the position of co-president of the network after Ailes’ departure, stepped down in May. Fox News is currently fighting multiple lawsuits alleging racial and sexual harassment at the 21st Century Fox-owned cable news channel. Last month Fox Business anchor Charles Payne was suspended over harassment allegations.

The Huffington Post quoted a Fox News spokesperson saying “We were just informed of this and plan to investigate the matter.”

A former commodities trader and CNBC anchor, Bolling has worked at Fox News and Fox Business since 2007. He currently serves as host of news show “The Specialists” on Fox News. Bolling’s contract with Fox News was renewed in June.