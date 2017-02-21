Fox News has tapped Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel for a contributor position, Variety has learned.

Emanuel will immediately begin offering healthcare and policy analysis for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

The eldest of the famous Emanuel brothers — Rahm is currently the Mayor of Chicago; Ari the co-CEO of WME/IMG and newly minted owner of UFC — served as a Special Advisor on Health Policy to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and National Economic Council in former President Barack Obama’s administration from 2009 to 2011, where he was one of the designers of the Affordable Care Act. The Fox News contributor gig comes as Republicans in Congress seek a way to repeal and replace the Act.

Emanuel is the Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, the Diane v.S. Levy and Robert M. Levy University Professor and Chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress and an op-ed contributor to The New York Times. Before joining the University of Pennsylvania in August 2011, he was the founding chair of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health and previously served as an associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the chair of the meta-council on the Future of Health Care Committee for the World Economic Forum. Emanuel served on President Clinton’s Health Care Task Force, the National Bioethics Advisory Commission (NBAC) and on the bioethics panel of the Pan-American Healthcare Organization. Additionally, he has been a visiting professor at many universities and medical schools, including the Brin Professor at Johns Hopkins Medical School, the Kovitz Professor at Stanford Medical School, the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, UCLA and a visiting professor at New York University Law School.