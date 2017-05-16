Fox News Contributor Apologizes for Comments About Boy With Autism

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce apologized on air for calling a 10-year-old autistic boy a “snowflake” — a derogatory term used by certain conservatives to describe liberals.

Bruce clarified her statement Tuesday morning on the Fox News show “America’s Newsroom,” saying, “My intention was never to hurt a kid and his mom. We had absolutely no idea that Michael was on the autism spectrum.”

She went on to emphasize, “A main lesson here, no matter intent, is to leave kids out of our political discussions.”

Her initial comment was in response to a video that went viral of Vice President Mike Pence accidentally smacking the boy in the face last week at celebration of National Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

Pence was gesturing while addressing the crowd when he bumped the boy, Michael Hererra-Yee, on the nose. Hererra-Yee politely but adamantly requested an apology from Pence, to which Pence eventually obliged.

The incident sparked discussion on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” when Bruce said, “I guess we’re giving birth to snowflakes now, because that kid needed a safe space in that room.” The conservative commentator went on to say the boy “pretty much stalked the vice president” to get an apology.

CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed Michael’s mother Dr. Ingrid Herrera-Yee, who explained how part of Michael’s education includes teaching him social cues and manners that children on the autism spectrum don’t grasp as easily. Dr. Herrera-Yee explained her son’s behavior wasn’t meant in a negative way, he was just exercising social interaction.

Tapper felt Bruce and Fox News owed the family an apology for her comments.

Watch Bruce’s apology below.