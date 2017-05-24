Fox News Seeks Sanctions in Andrea Tantaros Case

Fox News Channel said it would seek sanctions against the attorney handling a case filed against it and two of its senior staffers by Andrea Tantaros, a one-time Fox News staffer, and dismissed her lawsuit as a “hoax.”

In a memo filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, attorneys for Fox News said Tantaros’ claims, which involved allegations of false “sock puppet” social-media accounts set up for the purposes of harassment, were untrue.

Judd Burstein, an attorney for Tantaros, could not be reached for immediate comment.

More to come….