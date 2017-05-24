Fox News Seeks Sanctions in Andrea Tantaros Case

Senior TV Editor @bristei
Andrea Tantaros sues Fox News
Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Fox News Channel said it would seek sanctions against the attorney handling a case filed against it and two of its senior staffers by Andrea Tantaros, a one-time Fox News staffer, and dismissed her lawsuit as a “hoax.”

In a memo filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, attorneys for Fox News said Tantaros’ claims, which involved allegations of false “sock puppet” social-media accounts set up for the purposes of harassment, were untrue.

Judd Burstein, an attorney for Tantaros, could not be reached for immediate comment.

More to come….

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad