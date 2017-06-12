Fox News Channel Promotes Six to New Programming Roles

Fox News Channel said it promoted six executives – many of whom have been involved with producing shows in the cable-news outlet’s primetime lineup – to new programming roles, all reporting directly to Suzanne Scott, president of programming for the 21st Century Fox-owned cable network.

Meade Cooper, previously vice president of primetime live/programming, was named senior vice president of programming. She will oversee shows in Monday through Sunday primetime as well as opinion programming. Prior to her previous role, she had been executive producer of “On the Record with Greta van Susteren.”

John Finely was named senior vice president of development and production, replacing Jeff Hark, who recently retired after supervising the network’s production unit for 21 years. Finely has been involved with development both primetime shows and specials, including “The Five,” “Hannity” and “The Man Who Killed Usama Bin Laden.”

Ron Mitchell, previously senior producer of “The O’Reilly Factor,” was named vice president of story development, primetime programming. He will manage story advancement across the network’sprimetime shows. Mitchell joined the network in 1997 as a producer on “Hannity & Colmes,” and was with “Factor” for the past 14 years.

Lauren Patterson, formerly the vice president of morning programming, was named senior vice president, morning programming and talent development. She has managed “Fox & Friends,” and adds responsibility for cultivating on-air contributors and talent for the network.

Amy Sohnen, formerly executive producer of “The O’Reilly Factor,” was named vice president of talent development, and will manage on air talent and contributors.

Jill Van Why, who had been senior director of programming and production, was named vice president of programming operations.

“We’re excited to announce a new programming leadership team that will provide a more efficient and cohesive partnership across all aspects of programming and production,”said Scott in a prepared statement. “These executives are responsible for many of the network’s innovations and achievements over the years, and under their guidance, we’re ensuring FNC’s continued success as the leader in cable news.”