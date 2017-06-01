Fox News Channel Re-Signs Martha MacCallum

Martha MacCallum has more “Story” to tell for Fox News Channel.

MacCallum, the anchor of the cable-news outlet’s 7 p.m. program “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” signed a new long-term contract with the 21st Century Fox-owned network. She will remain as anchor of her current show and will continue to contribute to the network’s election coverage.

“Over the past 12 years, Martha has built a relationship with our viewers based on her engaging personality and trustworthiness,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News’ president of programming, in a prepared statement. “She has proven herself to be an essential component of the network’s programming.”

Since Fox News launched the program on May 1, its 7 p.m. hour is up 13% in total viewers, and 39% among viewers between 25 and 54, compared with the year-earlier period. She had previously anchored “The First 100 Days” in the same time-slot, and chronicled the start of the new administration’s first 100 days in office.

MacCallum has been with Fox News Channel since 2004. She was the lead reporter on exit poll data and key voting trends on primary nights. She has continued to serve the network’s election coverage. In the most recent election season, she co-moderated two Republican presidential primary debates alongside Bill Hemmer in Des Moines, Iowa and Cleveland, Ohio.

Prior to anchoring “The First 100 Days,” she served as co-anchor of “America’s Newsroom” starting in 2010. Before joining Fox News Channel, MacCallum held a variety of positions at NBC between 1997 and 2003. She was co-anchor of CNBC’s “Morning Call” and the anchor of CNBC’s “Checkpoint.”