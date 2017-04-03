Julie Roginsky, a Fox News Channel contributor who was best known, perhaps, for her appearances on the cable-news outlet’s “The Five,” raised new allegations of sexual harassment at Fox News Channel in a lawsuit detailing her account of being harassed by former Fox News chief Roger Ailes and then discriminated against in retaliation. Her complaints are the latest in a parade of disturbing grievances levied at the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet, which ousted Ailes last year after similar revelations were made by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Spokespersons for Fox News Channel and 21st Century Fox were not able to offer immediate comment on Roginsky’s suit, which was filed Monday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

More to come…