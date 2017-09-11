Fox News Channel Spins Its ‘Cube’ Off the Screen

Fox News Channel has for years made use of a pivoting “cube” at the bottom of its screen. The rotating shape has been as much a part of the network as Sean Hannity or Bill Hemmer.

By tomorrow, however, that graphical element’s spin cycle will come to an end.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed the cable-news network would jettison its cube as of Tuesday morning, replacing it with a flat “bug” that will display the 21st Century Fox-owned network’s logo without forcing viewers to watch a piece of on-screen imagery that continues to shift in place. NewsCast Studio previously reported the news of the decision.

Executives at Fox News have made a few notable changes in the cable-news outlet’s overall positioning in recent months. In August, 2016, the network dropped the use of its well-known slogan, “We Report. You Decide.”

The network was eager to put in place on-screen graphics that could be utilized not only at Fox News Channel, but also Fox Business Network and the digital outlets associated with both cable networks, according to Agostino Amato, a senior creative director who revealed the details to NewsCast Studio. “One way we have done that is by discarding the idea of filling the screen with multiple elements that take up too much space,” he said in an interview with the publication. “Instead, we’ve eliminated the clutter, opened up the screen space and maximized the real estate allocated to the lower third of the screen.”

Traditional couch potatoes may not love the notion of engaging with multiple on-screen elements, but for a rising generation of viewers, such stuff is part of the experience. Simply put, more video consumers are accustomed to interacting with on-screen overlays of graphics. For news networks, these elements are part of the package. An array of tickers, zippers and windows allow producers to give information to viewers in addition to what an anchor or contributor may be saying on screen. In recent months, the cable-news networks have begun mounting on-screen “countdown clocks” that tell viewers how much more time they have to wait until the launch of a particularly interesting newsmaker interview or special round of coverage.

The new Fox News Channel graphics are expected to debut Tuesday morning with the broadcast of “Fox & Friends First.”