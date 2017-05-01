Fox News Co-President Bill Shine Out, Suzanne Scott to Head Programming

Bill Shine, the longtime Fox News executive who played a role in the rise of the channel and in shaping the careers of its biggest personalities, has been forced out as co-president of the 21st Century Fox-owned network as it contends with a slew of lawsuits alleging gender and racial discrimination.

In a memo to staffers issued Monday, 21st Century Fox co-executive chairman Rupert Murdoch said that Shine had resigned. He is expected to stay on for a few more weeks as part of a transition.

Suzanne Scott, another longtime Fox News executive, will take Shine’s place in steering programming at Fox News, in the role as president of programming. Jay Wallace, an up-and-coming news executive, will become president of news. Jack Abernethy remains as a co-president of Fox News and CEO of the Fox Television Stations group.

Shine departure comes amid the intense scrutiny on Fox News following explosive revelations of sexual harassment settlements and allegations against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and the network’s biggest star Bill O’Reilly. Ailes was pushed out last July; O’Reilly made a hasty exit last month. Shine was under pressure amid allegations, some made in legal filings against the network, that he failed to intervene and in some cases tried to shield Ailes and O’Reilly despite questionable behavior.

Murdoch, however, hailed Shine in a statement.

“Bill Shine has played a huge role in building Fox News to its present position as the nation’s biggest and most important cable channel in the history of the industry,” Murdoch wrote. “His contribution to our channel and our country will resonate for many years.”

The news was first reported via Twitter by New York magazine writer Gabriel Sherman.