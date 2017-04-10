Amy Listerman was named chief financial officer and executive vice president of finance and accounting at Fox News, the 21st Century Fox-owned unit said Monday. She will start her duties on May 1 and will report directly to Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine, the operation’s co-presidents.

Listerman perviously served as the CFO and senior vice president of advertising sales and head of ad-sales data strategy at Scripps Networks Interactive. She was responsible for financial revenue and cost management of the roughly $2 billion advertising sales division. She joined the company in 2012, and saw her role expand in 2016 to include leadership of the Scripps data and analytics organization, managing a team of 35 across the finance, data science & digital research and insights departments.

“I have always admired the strength and success of Fox News, and I am very excited to join the management team and help foster the network’s growth in this new era of television,” Listerman said in a statement. She will oversee financial operations for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, and will start at the company on May 1.

She will fill a role that had previously been taken up by Mark Kranz, who left the unit last year. Kranz is said to have been offered immunity from prosecution by U.S. government attorneys looking into payments by the network and its parent to women who claimed to be harassed by Roger Ailes, the cable-news outlet’s former chief and leader. Ailes has denied all the charges leveled against him,

“Amy has an impressive track record of strong controllership, leading with integrity and partnering with management on growing new revenue streams. We look forward to implementing her expertise across all of our business units,” Abernethy and Shine said in a joint statement.

From 2001 to 2012, Listerman served in various capacities relating to business development and sales strategy at NBC Universal, rising to senior vice president of ad sales finance. pricing and strategy, where she supervised management of approximately $2 billion ad revenue for NBCU’s network news, cable news, Spanish-language broadcast and digital media properties. Previously, she performed financial management roles at Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble.