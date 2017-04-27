Fox News Co-President Bill Shine Uncertain About Future at Network (Report)

Fox News co-president Bill Shine is privately expressing uncertainty regarding his future at the network, according to a report from New York magazine.

Citing “three sources briefed on the conversations,” the report says that shine has privately told friends that he does not feel that 21st Century Fox co-chairman Rupert Murdoch as been publicly supportive enough of him. It also claims that Shine asked Murdoch’s sons Lachlan and James — the co-chairman and CEO of 21st Century Fox, respectively — to release a statement supporting him, but that they declined to do so.

A Fox News spokesperson told New York magazine that the conversations did not took place and that Shine did not asked the younger Murdochs for a statement of support. The report came one day after the elder Murdoch was photographed lunching with Shine and Fox News co-president Jack Abernethy, which was viewed by Murdoch watchers as a public vote of confidence in the two executives.

Shine was one of several executives mentioned in a class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday by 11 former and current Fox News employees and contributors claiming racial discrimination within the company. The lawsuit came on the heels of last week’s ouster of longtime host Bill O’Reilly in the face of mounting sexual harassment charges. In July, former Fox News chief Roger Ailes was fired over his own sexual-harassment scandal. Shine and Abernethy were appointed by Murdoch to take over as network co-presidents after Ailes’ departure.