Fox News Hit With New Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
Eleven current and former Fox News employees have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Fox News, according to a report in the New York Times. The suit adds to the mounting troubles at the 21st Century Fox-owned cable news network.

The suit, filed in State Supreme Court in the Bronx, accuses Fox News of “abhorrent, intolerable, unlawful and hostile racial discrimination.” It expands on a complaint filed in March by Tichaona Brown and Tabrese Wright, two black women who previously worked in Fox News’ payroll department. the women claim that longtime company comptroller Judith Slater engaged in reacist behavior that was routinely overlooked by Fox News executives.

Monica Slater, a third Fox News employee, joined the lawsuit last month. She was fired by by the cable channel in February.

More to come …

