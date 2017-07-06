Fox Networks Group España To Produce First Fiction Series in Spain

MADRID — Moving into local fiction production in Spain, Fox Networks Group España will team with TV drama producer Globomedia, part of Spain’s Mediapro Group, to produce season 3 of “Vis a Vis” (Locked Up).

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Vis a Vis,” a woman’s prison drama-thriller, were aired on Antena 3, the flagship channel of Atresmedia, one of Spain two biggest free-to-air TV networks with Mediaset España.

Fox Networks Group, which operates two basic cable channels in Spain, Fox and Fox Life, will bow season 3 in 2018, FNG España, Atresmedia and Globomedia announced Thursday.

Though Fox Life has produced local lifestyle shows in Spain such as “Fit Life,˝ “Vis a Vis” marks its first TV drama there.

Daniel Perez, FNG España director general, said in a statement that FNG had “reiterated on repeated occasions” that it wanted to produce fiction in Spain and had now found the show.

“The step that we’re taking with ‘Vis a Vis’ is a strategic move for our operation in the Iberian Peninsula to reinforce our position of leadership in pay TV entertainment in Spain,” added Vera Pereira, executive vice president, FNG Iberia., saying that “Vis a Vis” would give Fox “larger visibility and relevance in the local market.”

Bowing April 2015 on Antena 3, “Vis a Vis” turns on Macarena Ferreiro (Maggie Civantos), a young woman framed by her lover-boss for corporate fraud. She ends up in Spain’s notorious Cruz del Sur penitentiary, surrounded by ruthless women criminals.

After her cell mate ends up brutally killed, Macarena becomes part of a multimillion hold-up in a desperate attempt to turn her life around.

“Vis a Vis’” first season gleaned excellent reviews in Spain – “a small step for man, a large step for Spanish television,” one read – and punched a spectacular average 19.9% and 3.5 million viewers on Antena 3, nearly seven percentage points above channel average.

But, in a growing phenomenon for second seasons on free-to-air TV in Spain, ratings for last year’s season 2 slumped to between 2.85 million and 2.2 million viewers per episode.

Specialists pointed out from the get go that “Vis a Vis” had the biggest cable-edge of any free-to-air series in Spain. Unlike other multi-platform tie-ups on Atresmedia series, such as upcoming historical epic “The Cathedral of the Sea,” which will screen on Atresmedia and then Netflix, Atresmedia has no plans to air “Vis a Vis’” season 3 after Fox.