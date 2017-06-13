Fox Networks Promotes Ed Davis to Chief Product Officer, Ad Sales

Fox Networks Group said it promoted Ed Davis to the role of chief product officer for advertising sales, a new position that will have him overseeing new products and services being developed for advertisers.

The announcement shows Joe Marchese, the new president of advertising revenue for Fox Networks Group, starting to form his team. Marchese has recently suggested to advertisers that he will place emphasis on new models for advertising as viewers increasingly seek out video on demand from a variety of different viewing experiences. Davis will report to Marchese.

For the last two years, Davis has overseen product management for Fox Networks Group non-linear ad sales, as well as a suite of products for true[X], the Fox Networks unit that develops ad modules to accompany streaming, on-demand content. Davis has also held senior product management positions within ESPN, The Walt Disney Company and DirecTV.

“Ed is the ideal person to lead the innovation, creation, and deployment of new advertising formats for FNG as we strive to deliver market leading returns for brands and better experiences for viewers,” Marchese said in a prepared statement. “The media industry is in the midst of a transformation, and Ed’s experience at Fortune 100 companies and startup organizations makes him uniquely qualified to anticipate and address these shifts in all areas of our business.”