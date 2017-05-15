Watch First Trailer for Fox Marvel Series ‘The Gifted’

Fox released the first full trailer for the upcoming Marvel series “The Gifted” on Sunday night ahead of the network’s upfront presentation in New York on Monday.

The action-adventure series–hailing from Marvel Television, writer Matt Nix and director Bryan Singer–follows a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Stephen Moyer plays Reed Strucker; Amy Acker plays his wife, Caitlin Strucker; Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White play their children, Lauren Strucker and Andy Strucker; Sean Teale plays Eclipse a.k.a. Marcos Diaz; Jamie Chung plays Blink a.k.a. Clarice Fong; Emma Dumont plays Polaris a.k.a. Lorna Dane; Blair Redford plays Thunderbird a.k.a. John Proudstar; and Coby Bell as Jace Turner.

The long-gestating project was first put into development off-cycle in July 2016 with a hefty put pilot commitment, as Variety first reported. The pilot was officially ordered this January when Singer boarded the project as director.