TV Ratings: ‘Love Connection,’ ‘Beat Shazam’ Hand Fox First Thursday Win in a Year

The debuts of “Love Connection” and “Beat Shazam” claimed the top spots in the Thursday overnight ratings on Fox, according to Nielsen data.

Airing at 8 p.m., “Beat Shazam” with host Jamie Foxx opened to a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers, beating its nearest timeslot competition–NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior Celebrity Special”–in the demo. “Love Connection” with host Andy Cohen aired at 9 with a 1.1 and 3.4 million, outdrawing NBC’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” in the demo. Although neither show could be said to have broken out in the ratings, they were still the top-rated shows of the night, airing against mostly repeats on the other broadcast networks.

The shows helped Fox claim its first Thursday night win since April 7 of last year, which was the series finale of “American Idol.”

On NBC, the “American Ninja Warrior Celebrity Special” drew a 1.1 and 4.2 million viewers. “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (0.9, 4 million) followed. The “Red Nose Day Special” (0.7, 2.7 million) was up in both measures from last year.

CBS aired repeats until 10, when “The Amazing Race” (0.6, 3.6 million) dropped in the demo from last week.

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.