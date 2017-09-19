Fox Developing British Gangster Drama With Jim Piddock, Mark Gordon (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox is developing a new drama series called “Faces” with Jim Piddock and Mark Gordon executive producing, Variety has learned exclusively.

The potential one-hour drama would follow a British gangster who comes to Los Angeles with his family for the funeral of his eldest son. But, when he learns his son didn’t die in an accident–but was in fact murdered–his stay in America becomes indefinitely extended, as he looks to discover who killed him, exact his revenge, and see if he can legitimize his crime family.

Piddock will also write in addition to executive producing. 20th Century Fox Television will produce in association with The Mark Gordon Company. Entertainment One is handling international rights.

This season, The Mark Gordon Company is also developing a comedy series at ABC that boasts Priyanka Chopra among its executive producers. The series is based on the real life of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, who will also executive produce.

Piddock is primarily known for his work as an actor, having appeared in films such as “Lethal Weapon 2,” “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind,” and “The Prestige.” On the television side, he has appeared in “The Tracey Ullman Show,” “Mad About You,” “Lost,” and “The Royals.” He also starred in the BBC2 series “Family Tree,” which he also co-created with frequent collaborator Christopher Guest.

Piddock is repped by CAA and Elevate. The Mark Gordon Company is also repped by CAA.

(Pictured: Jim Piddock)