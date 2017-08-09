Fox News Host Eric Bolling Sues Journalist Over Lewd Text Report

Eric Bolling
Fox News host Eric Bolling filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit on Wednesday against Yashar Ali, the reporter who broke the story alleging that Bolling had sent lewd texts to co-workers.

Bolling was suspended over the weekend pending an internal investigation, as Fox News seeks to get out from under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations.

Bolling had vowed on Twitter to “clear his name.” In the suit on Wednesday, Bolling alleged that Ali had damaged his reputation through “the intentional and/or highly reckless publication of actionable false and misleading statements about the plaintiff’s conduct and character.”

On Twitter, Ali said in a series of posts he would protect his sources and keep reporting:

“It’s important to note that Bolling’s summons does not include HuffPost – he is coming after me personally,” Ali added. “I’m a big boy…but very telling.”

Ali’s report cited two unnamed women who said they received unsolicited photos of male genitalia from Bolling. Ali also spoke with a dozen people who had either seen the messages or spoken to the women about them.

Bolling is represented by Michael Bowe and Ronald Rossi of Kasowitz Benson Torres, LLP, the firm that represents President Trump in the Russia investigation.

