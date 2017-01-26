FX is tacking on another set of duties to Gina Balian’s CV. The EVP of series development at FX Networks and FX Productions will now oversee the Fox Networks Group Global Programming Initiative as well.

The additional responsibilities come a little under two months after Balian was upped to her current position. She’ll look to acquire and develop series to launch concurrently in the U.S. and FNG’s Europe, Latin America, and Asia channel groups, as it does with “The Walking Dead,” Cinemax’s “Outcast,” and FX’s own upcoming X-Men series “Legion.”

FX Networks CEO John Landgraf took the reins of the global programming initiative in 2016 through FXP after the restructuring of Fox’s international channels division, which led to the departures of Fox International Channels CEO Hernan Lopez and EVP of scripted programming and original development Sharon Tal Yguado (now head of event series at Amazon). FNG’s Andie Green (VP of scripted) and Amy Suh (director of development) will now report to Balian at FXP; Balian will continue to report to FX’s presidents of original programming, Nick Grad and Eric Schrier.

Balian joined FX four years ago after serving as SVP of drama series at HBO, where she helped develop series like “Game of Thones.” In her time at FX, she shepherded the development of “Fargo,” the “American Crime Story” franchise, the currently airing Tom Hardy period drama “Taboo,” and “Wayward Pines.”