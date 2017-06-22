Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates, Including ‘Empire,’ ‘The Gifted,’ ‘The Orville’

Fox has unveiled premiere dated for its 2017 fall lineup.
The fall season will kick off with a special Sunday night premiere of “The Orville” on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m., following an NFL doubleheader on Fox. The live-action comedic sci-fi drama from creator Seth MacFarlane will air again with the second installment of its two part debut on Sunday, Sept. 17, then settle into its regular Thursday-night time period Spet. 28 at 8 p.m.
“Empire,” the network’s highest rated show, will debut its new season and new timeslot Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m., followed by the season premiere of “Star.”
New comedy “Ghosted” will debut Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. in the middle of Fox’s Sunday-night comedy block — “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “The Last Man on Earth.” Marvel drama “The Gifted,” will be the last of the new Fox series to make its debut, premiering Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. following the season premiere of “Lucifer.”
Read the full premiere lineup below:
Sunday, Sept. 10
8 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)
Sunday, Sept. 17
8 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)
Tuesday, Sept. 26
8 p.m. — LETHAL WEAPON
9 p.m. — THE MICK
9:30 — BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
Wednesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m. — EMPIRE
9 p.m. — STAR
Thursday, Sept. 28
8 p.m. — GOTHAM
9 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Time Period Premiere)
Friday, Sept. 29
8 p.m. — HELL’S KITCHEN
9 p.m. — THE EXORCIST
Sunday, Oct. 1
7:30 p.m. — BOB’S BURGERS
8 p.m.— THE SIMPSONS
8:30 p.m. — GHOSTED (Series Premiere)
9 p.m. — FAMILY GUY
9:30 p.m. — THE LAST MAN ON EARTH
Monday, Oct. 2
8 p.m. — LUCIFER
9 p.m. — THE GIFTED (Series Premiere)
I’m glad that B99 & Bob’s Burgers are coming back in September.
Kinda sad that The Gifted starts only in October it means I’ll have to wait 3 months to see Amy Acker & co :(