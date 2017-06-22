Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates, Including ‘Empire,’ ‘The Gifted,’ ‘The Orville’

Fox has unveiled premiere dated for its 2017 fall lineup.

The fall season will kick off with a special Sunday night premiere of “The Orville” on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m., following an NFL doubleheader on Fox. The live-action comedic sci-fi drama from creator Seth MacFarlane will air again with the second installment of its two part debut on Sunday, Sept. 17, then settle into its regular Thursday-night time period Spet. 28 at 8 p.m.

“Empire,” the network’s highest rated show, will debut its new season and new timeslot Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m., followed by the season premiere of “Star.”

New comedy “Ghosted” will debut Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. in the middle of Fox’s Sunday-night comedy block — “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “The Last Man on Earth.” Marvel drama “The Gifted,” will be the last of the new Fox series to make its debut, premiering Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. following the season premiere of “Lucifer.”

Read the full premiere lineup below:

Sunday, Sept. 10

8 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)

Sunday, Sept. 17

8 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. — LETHAL WEAPON

9 p.m. — THE MICK

9:30 — BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. — EMPIRE

9 p.m. — STAR

Thursday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. — GOTHAM

9 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Time Period Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 29

8 p.m. — HELL’S KITCHEN

9 p.m. — THE EXORCIST

Sunday, Oct. 1

7:30 p.m. — BOB’S BURGERS

8 p.m.— THE SIMPSONS

8:30 p.m. — GHOSTED (Series Premiere)

9 p.m. — FAMILY GUY

9:30 p.m. — THE LAST MAN ON EARTH

Monday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. — LUCIFER

9 p.m. — THE GIFTED (Series Premiere)