Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates, Including ‘Empire,’ ‘The Gifted,’ ‘The Orville’

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
Bob's Burgers
Courtesy of Fox

Fox has unveiled premiere dated for its 2017 fall lineup.

The fall season will kick off with a special Sunday night premiere of “The Orville” on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m., following an NFL doubleheader on Fox. The live-action comedic sci-fi drama from creator Seth MacFarlane will air again with the second installment of its two part debut on Sunday, Sept. 17, then settle into its regular Thursday-night time period Spet. 28 at 8 p.m.

“Empire,” the network’s highest rated show, will debut its new season and new timeslot Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m., followed by the season premiere of “Star.”

New comedy “Ghosted” will debut Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. in the middle of Fox’s Sunday-night comedy block — “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “The Last Man on Earth.” Marvel drama “The Gifted,” will be the last of the new Fox series to make its debut, premiering Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. following the season premiere of “Lucifer.”

Read the full premiere lineup below:

Sunday, Sept. 10
8 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)

Sunday, Sept. 17
8 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)

Tuesday, Sept. 26
8 p.m. — LETHAL WEAPON
9 p.m. — THE MICK
9:30 — BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

Wednesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m. — EMPIRE
9 p.m. — STAR

Thursday, Sept. 28
8 p.m. — GOTHAM
9 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Time Period Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 29
8 p.m. — HELL’S KITCHEN
9 p.m. — THE EXORCIST

Sunday, Oct. 1
7:30 p.m. — BOB’S BURGERS
8 p.m.— THE SIMPSONS
8:30 p.m. — GHOSTED (Series Premiere)
9 p.m. — FAMILY GUY
9:30 p.m. — THE LAST MAN ON EARTH

Monday, Oct. 2
8 p.m. — LUCIFER
9 p.m. — THE GIFTED (Series Premiere)

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. beth says:
      June 22, 2017 at 11:05 am

      I’m glad that B99 & Bob’s Burgers are coming back in September.
      Kinda sad that The Gifted starts only in October it means I’ll have to wait 3 months to see Amy Acker & co :(

      Reply

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad