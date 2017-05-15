Fox 2017-18 Schedule: Marvel’s ‘The Gifted,’ Seth MacFarlane’s ‘The Orville’ Join Fall Lineup

Fox is adding two new dramas — Marvel’s “The Gifted” and Seth MacFarlane’s “The Orville” — and comedy “Ghosted” to its fall lineup, which will see programming shuffles on most nights of the week. “The X-Files” will return midseason with a new batch of episodes, and Fox will double down on live event programming with stagings of musicals “Rent” and “A Christmas Story.”

Fox like other networks has cut the volume of new scripted series orders this year, adding a total of four dramas and two comedies so far. Dramas on the bench for midseason are a procedural from the Ryan Murphy shop, “9-1-1,” revolving around first responders to star Angela Bassett, and medical drama “The Resident.” The other comedy order is workplace ensembler “LA to Vegas” from Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions banner.

Fox presents its new lineup to advertisers in New York today. Fox Television Group chiefs Dana Walden and Gary Newman said the focus was to build better momentum and audience flow throughout the week. They noted that Fox has more returning shows for 2017-18 season, with 17, than the network has had in a decade. The lineup tweaks are all about “building stronger nights and creating better circulation across our schedule,” Walden said.

“Gifted” is billed as a family-friendly adventure story about parents who discover their kids have mutant powers that force them to go on the run from a government agency trying to hunt them down. The show moves into the Monday 9 p.m. slot behind “Lucifer.”

“It’s big, it’s cinematic and it’s commercial,” Walden said of “Gifted.”

“Gotham,” which has held down the Monday 8 p.m. slot, relocates to Thursday 8 p.m. to serve as the launch pad at 9 p.m. for “Orville,” created by and starring “Family Guy” maven MacFarlane. The show is set 400 years in the future and revolves around the workplace antics on a mid-level exploratory vessel staffed with a mix of humans and aliens. Walden said the show was MacFarlane’s “passion project,” and she billed it as “a big, broad, funny, accessible hour.”

“Orville” will get a platform launch on Sunday behind an NFL double-header before moving to its regular slot, Walden said. “We see an opportunity for growth with younger men” on Thursday, Walden said, noting MacFarlane’s strong following and the loyal fan base for “Gotham.”

On Tuesday Fox is moving its comedy block back to the 9 p.m. hour, pairing “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” with Kaitlyn Olson’s “The Mick.” “Lethal Weapon” moves into the 8 p.m. Tuesday slot; the actioner was paired last fall on Wednesday with “Empire.” “New Girl” has been a staple of Fox’s Tuesday comedy block. The show’s seventh and final season will be held for the post-January schedule. Newman called it a “quintessential” Fox series. “Its impact on our live-action comedy brand cannot be overstated,” he said.

This fall, Wednesday will be an all-Lee Daniels night, with “Empire” moving to 8 p.m. to give a platform to the sophomore season of his other music biz drama, “Star.” Both shows will deliver 18 episodes and will have staggered seasons, Newman said.

Friday stays the same with “Hell’s Kitchen” and “The Exorcist.” Saturday in the fall stocked with college football.

On Sunday, “Ghosted,” starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, slides into the post-“Simpsons” 8:30 p.m. slot.

FOX’S FALL SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM LUCIFER

9:00-10:00 PM THE GIFTED (new)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM LETHAL WEAPON

9:00-9:30 PM THE MICK

9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM EMPIRE

9:00-10:00 PM STAR

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM GOTHAM

9:00-10:00 PM THE ORVILLE (new)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN

9:00-10:00 PM THE EXORCIST

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY: FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT / BOB’S BURGERS

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTED (new)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH

NEW SERIES ORDERS

DRAMA

THE GIFTED

THE GIFTED tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. REED (Stephen Moyer, SHOTS FIRED, “True Blood”) and CAITLIN (Amy Acker, “Person of Interest”) STRUCKER are typical middle-class parents dealing with the realities of raising a family. However, when their teenage kids, LAUREN (Natalie Alyn Lind, GOTHAM) and ANDY (Percy Hynes White, “Night at the Museum 3”), are involved in an incident at their high school which reveals they are mutants, Reed and Caitlin do all in their power to protect their children. Forced to go on the run, the Struckers must leave behind their old lives to flee from a relentless government agency that tracks down mutants, the Sentinel Services, which includes Agent JACE TURNER (Coby Bell, “Burn Notice”). Complicating matters further is the fact that Reed is a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office tasked with going after mutants. Desperate and running low on options, the family’s only choice is to contact an underground network that helps mutants in trouble. The mutants in the network – ECLIPSE / MARCOS DIAZ (Sean Teale, “Reign”), BLINK / CLARICE FONG (Jamie Chung, GOTHAM), POLARIS / LORNA DANE (Emma Dumont, “Aquarius”) and THUNDERBIRD / JOHN PROUDSTAR (Blair Redford, “Satisfaction”) – are dealing with their own issues. With one of their members in prison and their team possibly compromised, they face an uncertain future in a world that looks increasingly dangerous for mutants. Written by Matt Nix (“Burn Notice”), directed by Bryan Singer (the “X-Men” franchise) and executive-produced by Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Wolverine”), Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”), Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”) and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”), THE GIFTED is a story of survival, a story of mutants coming to terms with who they are, a story of parents accepting the fact that their kids aren’t who they thought they were and loving them just the same – even if all of their lives are at risk because of it.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: 20th Century Fox Television, Marvel Television

WRITER: Matt Nix

DIRECTOR: Bryan Singer

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bryan Singer, Matt Nix, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory

CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Derek Hoffman

CAST: Stephen Moyer as Reed Strucker, Amy Acker as Caitlin Strucker, Sean Teale as Eclipse / Marcos Diaz, Jamie Chung as Blink / Clarice Fong, Coby Bell as Jace Turner, Emma Dumont as Polaris / Lorna Dane, Blair Redford as Thunderbird / John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind as Lauren Strucker, Percy Hynes White as Andy Strucker

THE ORVILLE

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane (FAMILY GUY, “Ted”) and directed by Jon Favreau (“The Jungle Book,” “Iron Man”), THE ORVILLE is a one-hour science fiction series set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory vessel. Its crew, both human and alien, faces the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of regular people in a workplace…even though some of those people are from other planets, and the workplace is a faster-than-light spaceship. In the 25th century, Earth is part of the Planetary Union, a far-reaching, advanced and mostly peaceful civilization with a fleet of 3,000 ships. Down on his luck after a bitter divorce, Planetary Union officer ED MERCER (MacFarlane) finally gets his chance to command one of these ships: the U.S.S. Orville. Determined to prove his worth and write a new chapter in his life, Ed finds that task all the more difficult when the First Officer assigned to his ship is his ex-wife, KELLY GRAYSON (Adrianne Palicki, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Friday Night Lights”). As the new commander, Ed assembles a qualified, but eccentric crew, including his best friend, GORDON MALLOY (Scott Grimes, “ER,” “Justified”), who has problems with authority, but is the best helmsman in the fleet; DR. CLAIRE FINN (Penny Johnson Jerald, “24,” “The Larry Sanders Show”), one of the Union’s most accomplished physicians; BORTUS (Peter Macon, “Shameless,” “Bosch”), an alien from a single-sex species; ISAAC (Mark Jackson, “That Royal Today”), an artificial life-form from a machine society that thinks biological life-forms are inferior; navigator JOHN LAMARR (J. Lee, FAMILY GUY, “The Cleveland Show”), whose casual humor cuts through even the most dire situations; ALARA KITAN (Halston Sage, “Neighbors,” “Goosebumps”), a young, inexperienced security officer whose home planet’s high gravity gives her superior physical strength; and YAPHIT, a gelatinous creature voiced by comedian Norm Macdonald (“The Middle,” “Saturday Night Live”). Somehow, Ed and Kelly must put the past behind them and, with the help of the crew, navigate fascinating and sometimes dangerous adventures in outer space, as well as the tumultuous and captivating day-to-day personal relationships with their colleagues.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: 20th Century Fox Television

CREATOR/WRITER: Seth MacFarlane

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark, Liz Heldens

DIRECTOR/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Jon Favreau (pilot)

CAST: Seth MacFarlane as Ed Mercer, Adrianne Palicki as Kelly Grayson, Penny Johnson Jerald as Claire Finn, Scott Grimes as Gordon Malloy, Peter Macon as Bortus, Halston Sage as Alara Kitan, J. Lee as John Lamarr, Mark Jackson as Isaac, Chad Coleman as Klyden, Norm Macdonald as Yaphit

9-1-1

From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others. Starring Academy and Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett (“American Horror Story,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It”), the series is based on the real-life, high-pressure experiences of emergency response providers who are thrust into heart-stopping situations that are equal parts unpredictable, intense and uplifting.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: 20th Century Fox Television, Ryan Murphy Television, Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision

CREATORS/WRITERS/EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk

CAST: Angela Bassett

THE RESIDENT

Focusing on three doctors at different stages of their careers and a dedicated young nurse, THE RESIDENT is a provocative new medical drama that rips back the curtain to reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. Meet DR. CONRAD HAWKINS (Matt Czuchry, “The Good Wife”), one of the best doctors at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Charming, arrogant and only a third-year resident, Conrad does everything in the most unconventional way possible. Along with treating patients, Conrad believes it is his job to burst the illusions of first-year residents, like DR. DEVON PRAVESH (Manish Dayal, “Halt and Catch Fire”), and turn them into real-life doctors. Devon is an innocent idealist, who wears his finely tuned moral compass and passion for science like armor. With Conrad’s help, however, Devon quickly discovers the reality of his chosen profession is not what he imagined, and that ethical lines are often blurred. Nothing, not even the best medical school in the country, could have prepared him for what he’s about to learn. As Devon accompanies Conrad through the hospital’s halls, he meets distinguished chief of surgery DR. RANDOLPH BELL (Bruce Greenwood, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Mad Men”), the face of the hospital and its most sought-after doctor, whose diminishing skills, and the errors they cause, are covered with the help of allies under his command; DR. MINA OKAFOR (Shaunette Renée Wilson, “Billions”), a rising star surgeon from Nigeria who is threatening Bell’s dominance, but who also is in the U.S. on a visa; and NICOLETTE NEVIN (Emily VanCamp, “Revenge”), one of Chastain Memorial’s most respected nurses and Conrad’s on-again-off-again romantic partner. While Conrad opens Devon’s eyes to the stark realities of hospital life, the once-optimistic young doctor soon realizes that the practice of medicine is a business, like any other. Not all patients are angels and not all doctors are gods, but one thing’s for sure: expectations are meant to be shattered.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: 20th Century Fox Television

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Antoine Fuqua, Amy Holden Jones, David Boorstein, Oly Obst

CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Hayley Schore, Roshan Sethi

WRITERS: Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, Roshan Sethi

DIRECTOR/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Phillip Noyce

CAST: Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Emily VanCamp as Nicolette Nevin, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Dr. Mina Okafor, Valerie Cruz as Renata Lopez and Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell

COMEDY

GHOSTED

Starring Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “This Is the End”) and Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation,” “Big Little Lies”), GHOSTED is a single-camera, action-comedy about the unlikely partnership between two down-on-their-luck polar opposites tasked with an even more unlikely mission: saving the human race from aliens. LEROY WRIGHT (Robinson) is a cynical skeptic and former missing persons detective, who, if we’re speaking frankly, thinks that “aliens” are a big ole bunch of B.S. and that people who believe in them are certifiably nuts…People like MAX JENNIFER (Scott). Max is a genius “true believer” in the paranormal who’s convinced his wife was abducted by aliens. At low points in their lives, both Leroy and Max are recruited by CAPTAIN AVA LAFREY (Ally Walker, “Colony,” “Sons of Anarchy”), a take-no-prisoners, former Air Force test pilot and head of the Bureau Underground, a secret government organization investigating paranormal cases. Lafrey, along with her staff – BARRY SHAW (Adeel Akhtar, “Unforgotten,” “The Night Manager”), an overly friendly forensic pathologist, and DELILAH WARD, a highly opinionated tech specialist – will support Leroy and Max in their quest for answers. Now, this heroic group of underdogs will look into “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles that often leads them to scary, thrilling and hilarious places, as they attempt to uncover the truth and keep the earth rotating on its axis for at least one more day.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: 20th Century Fox Television

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten, Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott, Oly Obst, Mark Schulman

WRITERS: Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten

DIRECTOR/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Jonathan Krisel

CAST: Craig Robinson as Leroy Wright, Adam Scott as Max Jennifer, Ally Walker as Captain Ava Lafrey, Adeel Akhtar as Barry Shaw

LA TO VEGAS

From executive producers Will Ferrell (“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Elf”), Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), Lon Zimmet (“Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt”) and Steve Levitan (“Modern Family”), LA TO VEGAS is a single-camera ensemble comedy about an airline crew and the eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take the roundtrip flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas with one goal in mind – to come back a winner. Welcome to Jackpot Airlines, a budget carrier whose junket flight from LA to Vegas and back again, is filled with dreamers looking for that big score. Holding (or, more to the point, barely holding) these voyages together is RONNIE (Kim Matula, “UnREAL”), a long-suffering flight attendant who tries to keep her cool (oftentimes, with little success) whether she’s dealing with a bi-polar bride-to-be or the dead body in Row 13. Managing the revolving door of bachelor parties and 21st birthdays gets even trickier when Ronnie develops a “location-ship” with COLIN (Ed Weeks, “The Mindy Project”), a regular passenger and an economics professor, whose son and soon-to-be ex-wife live in Vegas. Further complicating her job every weekend is CAPTAIN DAVE (Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Dylan McDermott, “The Practice,” “American Horror Story”), the narcissistic pilot whose fighter-pilot dreams never quite worked out; BERNARD (Nathan Lee Graham, “The Comeback,” “Hitch”), the always-positive career flight attendant who thinks there’s no flight more magical than the LA-to-Vegas; ARTEM (Peter Stormare, “The Big Lebowski”), the genial professional gambler who serves as the plane’s resident (but unofficial) bookie; and NICHOLE (Olivia Macklin, “The Young Pope”), the sweet-natured, part-time stripper who’s a lot savvier than people realize. It won’t be easy, but this unlikely group of miscreants and dreamers will eventually go from being strangers on a plane to a supportive, if unconventional, family…from Friday to Sunday…whether they like it or not.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: 20th Century Fox Television, Gary Sanchez Productions

WRITER/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Lon Zimmet

DIRECTOR/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Steve Levitan

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, Owen Burke

CAST: Kim Matula as Ronnie, Ed Weeks as Colin, Nathan Lee Graham as Bernard, Olivia Macklin as Nichole with Peter Stormare as Artem and Dylan McDermott as Captain Dave

(Pictured: “The Gifted”)