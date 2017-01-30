Fox has ordered two pilots — medical drama “The Resident” and “Controversy,” which is about sexual assault on college campuses — Variety has learned.

Both pilots are hourlong dramas and hail from 20th Century Fox Television.

“The Resident’ follows an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine.

The pilot hails from scribes Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi. Holden Jones will serve as executive producer, while Schore and Sethi are co-executive producers. Oly Obst and Antoine Fuqua are also EPs. Fuqua Films and 3 Arts Entertainment are producing with 20th Century Fox TV.

In “Controversy,” the Junior Counsel of a prestigious Illinois university must deal with an out-of-control scandal when a young co-ed accuses several star football players of sexual assault. From the football coaches and boosters who wield outsize influence, to a university administration under siege, the series explores the type of high-profile controversy all-too familiar on today’s college campuses, as well as the corrosive, dangerous nature of institutional power.

Sheldon Turner penned the pilot. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct the pilot and will serve as executive producers, along with Jennifer Klein, Charlie Gogolak and real-life fixer Judy Smith, who inspired ABC’s “Scandal.” Vendetta Productions and Zaftig Films are on board, along with 20th.

The two pilots join Fox’s slate of dramas in contention for the 2017-2018 season, including a TV reboot of the war movie “Behind Enemy Lines,” the post-apocalyptic vampire thriller “The Passage,” and an X-Men pilot from Matt Nix and Bryan Singer, who will direct.