Fox has picked up two comedy pilots for “Type A” and “LA —> Vegas,” Variety has learned.

Both are 30-minute, single-camera comedies that will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Hailing from executive producer Will Ferrell, “LA —> Vegas” is an ensemble workplace comedy about a group of underdogs trying to find their place in the world, set on the Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday, who all share the same goal: to come back a winner in the casino of life.

Lon Zimmet created the pilot and will serve as writer and executive producer, along with Ferrell, Adam McKay and Chris Henchy of Gary Sanchez Productions.

“Type A” is an office comedy about a group of consultants hand-picked to do the dirty work most professionals can’t handle: layoffs, downsizing, generally delivering horrible news. To everyone else, they’re the enemy, but to each other, they’re family. The project is loosely based on the book “Assholes: A Theory” by Aaron James who will serve as a consultant on the pilot.

Lesley Wake-Webster, an alum of “New Girl” and “The Odd Couple,” wrote the pilot and will executive producer with “Modern Family’s” Jason Winer, who is attached to direct. Small Dog Picture Company is producing with 20th.

Earlier today, Fox picked up two drama pilots for “Controversy,” which explores sexual assault on college campuses, and medical drama “The Resident.” The network has also ordered drama pilots for a TV reboot of the war movie “Behind Enemy Lines,” a post-apocalyptic vampire thriller “The Passage” and an X-Men pilot from Matt Nix and Bryan Singer, who will direct. On the comedy side, Fox has picked up pilots for “Ghosted,” starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, Linda From HR” and “Thin Ice” from creator Liz Meriwether.