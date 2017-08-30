Fox Developing Live Multi-Cam Comedy With ‘Hamilton’ Director Thomas Kail Producing

Fox is developing a comedy series that boasts “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail among its producers.

Titled “Immediate Family,” the series is described as a live, interactive multi-cam comedy that would follow a real-life hero who’s convinced he’s the only one who can keep his super-diverse, super screwed-up family from falling apart, though he might be alone on that.

Fox has ordered a script for the project with a penalty attached. Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, the executive producers of Fox’s long-running comedy series “New Girl,” will serve as the writers and executive producers. Kail is attached to direct in addition to producing. 20th Century Fox Television will produce in association with Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore banner. Finkel and Baer are currently set up under an overall deal at 20th TV through their American Nitwits production banner, as is Kail through Old 320 Sycamore.

Kail won both a Tony and a Drama Desk Award for directing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.” He also previously collaborated with Fox on the live musical “Grease: Live,” for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. “Grease: Live” proved to be a massive success for the network, netting 12.2 million viewers the night it premiered back in February 2016. It was ultimately nominated for 10 Emmys, winning five.

Finkel and Baer have been collaborators throughout their careers. In addition to “New Girl,” they have worked together as writers and producers on shows such as “30 Rock,” “United States of Tara,” “Just Shoot Me,” and “Joey,” among others.

Should the project move forward, it would not be the first live multi-cam comedy on broadcast TV. The NBC series “Undateable” experimented with a live episode in Season 2 before it went live for every episode in Season 3. The series was ultimately not renewed for a fourth season.