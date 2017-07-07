Fox Business’ Charles Payne Calls Harassment Allegations a ‘Lie’

Charles Payne
Courtesy of Fox Business

Fox Business Network host Charles Payne pushed back on allegations of sexual harassment that have been levied against him, taking to Twitter to defend himself.

“That is an ugly lie I vehemently deny to my core. There is a mountain of proof that also proves its a lie,” Payne said in a statement that was posted Friday morning.

Fox Business Network said Thursday night it had suspended the anchor “pending further investigation” after the Los Angeles Times disclosed the network had received notice of allegations.

“We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy for any professional misconduct. This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner,” the network said in a statement.

A female political analyst who has appeared on Fox News as well as CNN has contacted the law firm of Paul Weiss, which has been working for Fox for several months, alleging she was banned from Fox after ending an extramarital affair she had with the anchor in 2015, according to a report in The Los Angeles Times. An attorney for Payne told the Times the anchor denied sexually harassing the woman. The analyst alleged her Fox appearances were reduced after she terminated the relationship.

  1. Michael Anthony says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Same old song and dance. “Its a lie” and he has a mountain of proof”. Typical response. But when a trial comes, where’s that “mountain”.

    If nothing happened, why would he have a mountain of proof anyway? If you’ve done nothing wrong, you’d never even think of putting together all this proof. They only time dies that, is when they know they’re going to face as challenge. So, he did nothing, why would he think that? In addition, lawyers don’t take unsinkable cases without some proof, and its gotta be good. Something DID happen, what thst is, will be determined.

  2. Randall Lape says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Say it ain’t true .

  3. Tosser says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:57 am

    What ever happened to “innocent until PROVEN guilty”?

