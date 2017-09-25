Fox Broadcasting Adds Jean Guerin as Communications Chief

Veteran communications executive Jean Guerin has joined Fox Broadcasting as the network’s new head of public relations.

Guerin steps into the role vacated by Shannon Ryan, who was named chief marketing officer at Fox Television Group earlier this year. She will report to Ryan as executive VP, publicity and corporate communications.

“Jean is a gifted strategist and one of the most respected communications executives in television and film,” said Ryan. “Her extensive experience, combined with her keen knowledge of the business, makes her the perfect fit for Fox, and we can’t wait for her to join our talented publicity team.”

Guerin heads to Fox from Sony Pictures Entertainment, where she was senior VP of media relations for the motion-picture group. In a memo to staff Monday, Sony’s Bob Lawson wrote, “I want to thank Jean for her tireless work and dedication to SPE. She has been a terrific colleague and partner throughout some of the studio’s biggest campaigns and in navigating some of the most complex challenges impacting our industry.”

Prior to joining Sony in 2014, Guerin spent 14 years at NBCUniversal, most recently as senior VP of the cable entertainment group — overseeing corporate communications and media relations for 11 cable channels, including USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, and Syfy. she began her career in New York at PMK, where she worked on the launches of “The View” and “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”