Fox Developing Drama Series “Atlanta’s Most Wanted’ With Rapper Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Jerry Bruckheimer

Fox is developing a drama series called “Atlanta’s Most Wanted” with rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris set to star and executive produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Variety has learned.

In the one-hour drama, Harris will play Marcus Armstrong, the son of a notorious Atlanta criminal kingpin. He is recruited to be a part of a new vice squad that tackles the growing criminal elements in his hometown. His involvement will jeopardize his own long held secret that threatens to upend his entire life.

Fox is in the early stage of developing the project, which has a significant penalty attached if it is not ordered to pilot. Jerry Bruckheimer Television will produce along with 20th Century Fox Television. Bruckheimer and Harris will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman, Brian Sher, KristieAnne Reid, and Rob Hardy. Rodney Barnes will executive produce in addition to writing. Mitzi Miller is a co-executive producer, with James Oh producing.

“I am honored to partner with Fox and Bruckheimer on what is truly a passion project for me, Harris said. “It’s going to be amazing to see my city represented in this fashion.” Harris is repped by CAA and Category 5 Entertainment. Jerry Bruckheimer TV is repped by CAA. Barnes is repped by Paradigm, Principato-Young and attorney Darrell D. Miller. Hardy is repped by Verve and the Rookery and Attorney John Meigs.

This is the latest non-music project for Harris. Last month, he and Kevin Hart sold the half-hour comedy “The Studio” to Showtime, which they will executive produce. His VH1 docu-series “Family Hustle” just aired its sixth season and 100th episode, to record-breaking ratings for the network and franchise. In film, Harris this week begins production on “The Trap,” a comedy starring himself and Mike Epps that he will also produce through his Grand Hustle Films. Next month he begins filming Marvel’s sequel to “Ant-Man.”