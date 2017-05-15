Fox Executives Open to More ’24,’ ‘Prison Break’

Fans of the most recent incarnations of Fox’s venerable “24” and “Prison Break” won’t see the shows when the network starts up its new fall season – but that doesn’t mean executives won’t consider their return at some point in the future.

The network is set to start talking about the prospect of another run of “24” in the near future, said Gary Newman, chairman-CEO of Fox Television Group, during a conference call Monday to talk about Fox Broadcasting’s new fall schedule. Star Corey Hawkins’ involvement with the latest Broadway incarnation of “Six Degrees of Separation” made considering a new cycle of the series impossible for the fall, he said. Executives were also interested in talking to Howard Gordon, executive producer of the series, to get a sense of potential next creative steps, said Dana Walden, chairman-CEO of Fox Television Group.

“Prison Break” was seen as an “event series,” said Walden, and not something that ought to be on every season. “We wanted to make it special,” she said. “It will be seriously considered.”

Both series returned to Fox in the second half of the 2016-2017 TV season. “24” had the more challenging premise: The series launched without Keifer Sutherland, who has played central hero Jack Bauer in every cycle since it launched. “We were so happy with the creative on that show,” said Walden. “We think Corey Hawkins did a great job. Replacing Jack Bauer was no easy feat.”

The network has demonstrated an interest in recent years in running well-known series over a longer period of time. After re-sparking a new cycle of “The X-Files” in the 2015-2016 season, the network unveiled plans for a new limited run in 2018.

Walden also suggested the network would be open to doing something with “How I Met Your Mother,” the long-running CBS sitcom of which Fox is the producer. In the case of “Bones,” the venerable Fox procedural that recently finished its last season on air, a return at present would be too soon, Walden said.