Fox 21 Television Studios Names Andy Richley SVP of Development.

Fox 21 Television Studios has named Andy Richley as the new senior vice president of development, Fox 21 announced Tuesday.

In this role, Richley will focus on the development of programs for cable channels and streaming services, as well as identify fresh talent and concepts for series from the studio. He will work closely with executives from all platforms and the agent community, and will drive projects through the development process, from inception through production. He will report to Fox 21 president Bert Salke

“Andy is someone we’ve known and have been interested in for some time,” Salke said. “His many years of work at Lionsgate speaks for itself and given how competitive the landscape has become, we feel extremely lucky to be working with Andy.”

Richley comes to Fox 21 Television Studios following a 12 year stint in development and programming at Lionsgate Television, having served the last 6 years as senior vice president. He led the company’s development efforts selling and producing premium drama and comedy content across network, cable and streaming platforms. Among the shows he sheperded during his tenure are: Showtime’s “Weeds” and “Nurse Jackie”, AMC’s “Mad Men,” among many others.

Before Lionsgate, Andy worked in drama development at NBC. He began his career as an NBC Page after graduating from the University of California at Santa Barbara with a BA in Business Economics