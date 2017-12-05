Fox 21 Names Vibiana Molina Business-Affairs Head

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

Vibiana Molina has been named head of business and legal affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios. She will serve as executive vice president of business and legal affairs, reporting to studio president Bert Salke.

“This business and its templates are seemingly changing on an hour by hour basis, and Vibiana is perfectly suited for such an environment,” Salke said. “She’s smart, innovative, hardworking and everything that we’re looking for in this crucial position. We couldn’t be more excited to have her join us.”

Molina moves to cable- and streaming-focused Fox 21 — producer of “American Crime Story,” “Homeland,” “The Americans,” “Genius,” and “Feud” and the upcoming “Seven Seconds” and “Ratched” — from 20th Century Fox Television, where she most recently served as executive vice president of business affairs. Prior to joining 20th Century Fox Television, she oversaw business affairs for Gavin Palone’s company pariah, Pariah, and also served in the business affairs department of TNT Originals. She began her entertainment-industry career working in the music department of Manatt, Phelps and Phillips.

Molina takes over as head of business and legal affairs at Fox 21 following the deaprture of longtime exec Sandra Ortiz, who left the studio and joined Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital entertainment, overseeing business affairs and production.

More TV

  • The Middle Best Moments

    'The Middle' Cast Reflects on Favorite 'Dysfunctional, Loving' Family Moments

    Vibiana Molina has been named head of business and legal affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios. She will serve as executive vice president of business and legal affairs, reporting to studio president Bert Salke. “This business and its templates are seemingly changing on an hour by hour basis, and Vibiana is perfectly suited for such […]

  • Shudder Sets Premiere Dates for 'Jordskott,'

    Shudder Sets Premiere Dates for 'Jordskott,' 'Black Lake' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vibiana Molina has been named head of business and legal affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios. She will serve as executive vice president of business and legal affairs, reporting to studio president Bert Salke. “This business and its templates are seemingly changing on an hour by hour basis, and Vibiana is perfectly suited for such […]

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 14:

    Studios Pull Out All the Stops to Pump Up Digital Movie Purchases in the Streaming Age

    Vibiana Molina has been named head of business and legal affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios. She will serve as executive vice president of business and legal affairs, reporting to studio president Bert Salke. “This business and its templates are seemingly changing on an hour by hour basis, and Vibiana is perfectly suited for such […]

  • Fox 21 Names Vibiana Molina Business-Affairs

    Fox 21 Names Vibiana Molina Business-Affairs Head

    Vibiana Molina has been named head of business and legal affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios. She will serve as executive vice president of business and legal affairs, reporting to studio president Bert Salke. “This business and its templates are seemingly changing on an hour by hour basis, and Vibiana is perfectly suited for such […]

  • The Good Doctor

    TV Ratings: 'Good Doctor' Fall Finale Holds Steady

    Vibiana Molina has been named head of business and legal affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios. She will serve as executive vice president of business and legal affairs, reporting to studio president Bert Salke. “This business and its templates are seemingly changing on an hour by hour basis, and Vibiana is perfectly suited for such […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad