Fox 21 Names Vibiana Molina Business-Affairs Head

Vibiana Molina has been named head of business and legal affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios. She will serve as executive vice president of business and legal affairs, reporting to studio president Bert Salke.

“This business and its templates are seemingly changing on an hour by hour basis, and Vibiana is perfectly suited for such an environment,” Salke said. “She’s smart, innovative, hardworking and everything that we’re looking for in this crucial position. We couldn’t be more excited to have her join us.”

Molina moves to cable- and streaming-focused Fox 21 — producer of “American Crime Story,” “Homeland,” “The Americans,” “Genius,” and “Feud” and the upcoming “Seven Seconds” and “Ratched” — from 20th Century Fox Television, where she most recently served as executive vice president of business affairs. Prior to joining 20th Century Fox Television, she oversaw business affairs for Gavin Palone’s company pariah, Pariah, and also served in the business affairs department of TNT Originals. She began her entertainment-industry career working in the music department of Manatt, Phelps and Phillips.

Molina takes over as head of business and legal affairs at Fox 21 following the deaprture of longtime exec Sandra Ortiz, who left the studio and joined Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital entertainment, overseeing business affairs and production.