Fox 21 Television Studios has promoted executive Andy Bourne to the position of senior vice president, development. Bourne will report to studio president Bert Salke.

“Since the merger of Fox 21 and FTVS, Andy has been responsible for or played a large role in a number of our new series,” Salke said. “It’s rare to find an executive who is as talented and passionate as he is well-liked and nice, and Andy is all of those things. We’re excited to promote him.”

In his new role, Bourne will continue to develop programming for cable channels and streaming services.

Bourne joined Fox Television Studios in 2013, and stayed on as vice president of development through the studio’s 2014 merger with Fox 21. Among the series he has developed at Fox are “The Chi” for Showrtime, “Seven Seconds” for Netflix, and “Queen of the South” for USA.

Before joining Fox 21, Bourne served as Warren Littlefield’s head of development, working on “My Generation,” “Keen Eddie,” and “Do Over.” He previously was head of television at comic book publisher Oni Press.