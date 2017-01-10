Freeform has renewed drama “The Fosters” for a fifth season. The renewal insures that the series will pass the 100-episode mark.

Created by Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, “The Fosters” tells the story of a blended family living on Long Island and led by a lesbian couple. The series has received a Television Academy Honors Award and GLAAD Media Award. In the first half of season four, which aired last year, the series averaged a 0.38 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 and 891,000 total viewers. The midseason finale, which originally aired on Freeform Aug. 29, drew a 0.44 demo rating in live-plus-same day numbers and 989,000 total viewers.

Seaon four resumes Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.

“The Fosters” is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, Bredeweg, Paige, Joanna Johnson, Greg Gugliotta, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina, and is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform.

The series stars Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, Noah Centineo, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Danny Nucci, and Cierra Ramirez.