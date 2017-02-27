Amazon has picked up where now-defunct Pivot left off: The streaming service has picked up Arctic noir drama “Fortitude” for a 10-episode second season.

Season 2 on Amazon will feature an ensemble cast, including originals like Richard Dormer, Sofie Gråbøl, and Luke Treadaway, and newcomers Dennis Quaid, Parminder Nagra, Michelle Fairley, Robert Sheehan, and Ken Stott. The 10 episodes will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S. later this year.

“Fortitude,” which originally aired in the U.S. on Participant Media’s Pivot cable channel, follows Sheriff Dan Anderssen (Dormer) of Fortitude, a small isolated community with a captive population in an environment that is undergoing change and upheaval due to parasite and pathogen activity. After shooting the woman he loved, Dan becomes consumed with guilt, disappears into the wilderness and was presumed dead. A new body is discovered on the other side of town and Eric must step up and lead this horrific investigation. As his own police team is trying to figure out who would have killed a man for no apparent reason, Dan suddenly reappears, a violent, broken, ruin of a man, wild to the point of feral. Quaid stars as Michael Lennox, a fisherman and patriarch of a family living in Fortitude, who is struggling to come to terms with his terminally ill wife, and will try anything to find a cure.

“In ‘Fortitude,’ our customers will experience Dennis Quaid in a remarkably compassionate role, joined by an ensemble cast that has resonated with audiences globally,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama and VR, Amazon Studios. “We’re excited to add such a beautiful and captivating series to our originals slate.”

“Amazon is the perfect home for ‘Fortitude’ in the U.S.,” said Jane Millichip, Managing Director, Sky Vision. “’Fortitude’ is high-end, addictive viewing and perfectly suits Amazon’s scripted portfolio. Amazon has been a keen supporter of the series from the outset, having taken an SVOD window on Season 1. We’re delighted to now extend the relationship and make Amazon the home of our most successful returning Sky Atlantic original drama series.”

“Fortitude” is an Amazon Original Series in the U.S. and Sky Original Production in the U.K., produced by Fifty Fathoms. The series is created and written by Simon Donald, and executive produced by Donald, Faye Dorn, and Patrick Spence. Trevor Hopkins and Susie Liggat serve as producers.