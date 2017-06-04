Former Sony TV Chief Steve Mosko in Talks for Role at Sinclair (Report)

Steve Mosko, who led Sony Pictures Television until he departed the studio last June, is in talks to take on a key role at Sinclair Broadcast Group.

With Sinclair poised to acquire Tribune Media for $3.9 billion, Mosko is being eyed in order to put his original programming experience to use as the combined station groups move to expand their operations. The pact, which anticipates further relaxing of FCC media ownership rules that at present limit TV station ownership to 39% of U.S. TV households, would bring more than 200 TV stations under one roof.

The Financial Times reported the Mosko news Sunday morning. Mosko and Sinclair couldn’t be reached for comment as of press time.

Mosko, who was tapped to oversee all of Sony’s domestic TV operations in 2002, spearheaded the rebuilding of the studio’s primetime production division with such major hits such as NBC’s “The Blacklist,” not to mention aggressively expanding into cable and streaming services, from AMC’s “Breaking Bad” to Showtime’s “Masters of Sex” to Netflix’s “Bloodline.”

