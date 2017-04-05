CANNES — Francois Florentiny, who launched ITV Studios France at the age of 30 and ran it for six years, is bowing Unrated Studios, a Paris-based boutique banner that will focus on creating and producing fiction (TV series, films), documentaries, entertainment and branded content.

Over at Unrated Studios, among other producers Florentiny will be collaborating with vet American producer Anne Thomopoulos on multiple internationally-driven scripted projects.

A former HBO programming exec, Thomopoulos exec produced a flurry of flagship drama series, notably “Band of Brothers” and “Rome.” She went on to exec produce Tom Fontana’s “Borgia” as well as “Versailles.” Her most recent credits include Amazon’s “The Collection” and the upcoming “Britannia” for Sky and Amazon.

“I have always admired François’ management style, taste, clarity of communication and transparency in the way he does business. We have wanted to work together for many years and are thrilled that we are finally able to collaborate a significant way,” said Thomopoulos.

“Having both worked in multiple cultures and languages for many years Anne and I offers cultural, professional and linguistic fluidity to talent interested in working cross culturally,” pointed out Florentiny.

Under Florentiny’s leadership, the Paris office of ITV Studios France delivered up to 200 hours of programming (fiction, documentary and daytime shows) annually between 2010 and 2016.

On top of producing successful French adaptations of ITV Studios’s factual formats such as “4 mariages et une lune de miel” and “Le Bus,” Florentiny delivered a number of scripted programs that proved ratings hits, notably Didier Le Pêcheur’s “Tu es mon fils,” which was co-produced with EuropaCorp and turned out to be one of TF1’s highest-rated films of 2015, and most recently “Entre deux meres” which is based on the TXTV show “Torn” and was a ratings hit on TF1, attracting 6.7 million viewers on primetime.

Before leaving ITV Studios France, Florentiny initated the production of a 90-minute thriller “Undeniable,” and a drama series cop-produced by Capa (“Versailles”).

Florentiny said Unrated Studios will be developing content from scratch, working mostly with original ideas in order to be able to provide a tailor made service to its clients.

“Before my tenure at ITV France Studios, I had built a wide network of relationships in France, Europe as well as in the U.S., so the idea with Unrated Studios is to tap into that international network and have a flexible boutique approach to creative development and dealmaking,” said Florentiny.

“The size and structure of Unrated Studios will allow me to be in direct contact with producers, showrunners, directors and talents, ” added the 37 year old exec.

Some of the shows on Unrated Studios’s first slate include a sitcom and a thriller series both created by Chris Lang, the critically-acclaimed British screenwriter who penned both “Tu es mon fils” (“A mother’s Son”), “Entre deux meres (“Torn”), as well as most recently “Unforgotten” and “Innocent” (which was presented at MipTV).

Unrated Studios also acquired the rights to “The Nameless” a French book which won the 2014 Cognac Thriller festival and which will be adapted as a six-part English-language crime series set in London.

On the non-scripted side, on top of some documentary and Branded content developments, Unrated Studios is also developing the adaptation of Critical Content’s “The Writers Room,” the Sundance Channel’s talk show hosted by screenwriter and actor Jim Rash.