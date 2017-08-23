Former ITV Exec Dan Gopal Joins eOne in New EMEA Sales Role

Matt Frost

Former ITV executive Dan Gopal has joined eOne in a newly created role as executive vice president of sales for EMEA. The appointment was announced Wednesday by Stuart Baxter, president of eOne Television International.

The new position will see Gopal lead all EMEA film and TV content sales efforts to broadcasters and over-the-top platforms for free TV, pay TV, SVOD and AVOD. He joins eOne from ITV Studios Global Entertainment where he was executive vice president or EMEA distribution and global digital partners. He had previously worked in media distribution for The Walt Disney Company and managed EMEA distribution for Miramax. He will report to Baxter.

“As the company continues to invest more in content and creative partnerships, we need a bigger and stronger distribution team to drive our commercial growth,” said Baxter in a statement. “Dan’s experience at ITV, Disney and Miramax as well as his relationships across Europe will be invaluable.”

eOne Television’s current roster of original and acquired content includes 42 series and long-form programs including AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and companion show “Fear the Walking Dead;” Jean-Marc Vallee’s upcoming “Sharp Objects,” starring Amy Adams, from HBO; “Ransom” from CBS, Global, TF1, RTL; and CBC’s “Burden of Proof,” starring Kristin Kreuk, which is currently in production on its debut season.

