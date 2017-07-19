Forest Whitaker Joins ‘Empire’ Season 4 in Recurring Role

Forest Whitaker is joining the cast of “Empire,” Variety has learned.

The Academy Award and Golden Globe winning actor has joined in a recurring role and will appear in a multi-episode arc in the fourth season.

Whitaker will play Uncle Eddie, a charismatic music icon and bonafide hitmaker, who gave an unknown Lucious (Terrence Howard) his first radio airplay years ago. Decades later, Eddie steps up for Lucious at a critical moment during his rehabilitation, and a grateful Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) invites him to produce a song in celebration of Empire Entertainment’s 20th anniversary.

Whitaker is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to join “Empire” Season 4, joining Demi Moore who has a large recurring role in the upcoming season and made her first appearance in the Season 3 finale.

“Empire” is known for its A-list guest stars, which over the course of the series, have included Mariah Carey, Rosie O’Donnell, Eva Longoria, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Campbell, Rumer Willis, Courtney Love, Kelly Rowland and Chris Rock.

“Empire” marks a reunion for Whitaker and show co-creator Lee Daniels, as Whitaker starred in Daniels’ 2013 film “The Butler.”

Whitaker is best known for his film work, though his TV credits include the “Roots” remake, “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” “The Shield” and “ER.” He won the Oscar for best actor in 2006 for “The Last King of Scotland,” which also earned him a Golden Globe and SAG statue, among other awards. Last year, he starred in “Arrival” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Up next, he’ll be seen in Marvel’s hotly anticipated Black Panther.” He is repped by WME and Brillstein.

“Empire” returns to Fox on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. for a back-to-back crossover event with “Star.”