Comedian Jeff Dunham and his wife, Audrey, will host a new culinary travelogue show slated to air this summer on Food Network.

“Incredible Edible America,” a six-episode series currently in production, will follow the couple as they visit locations including Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles to examine interesting dishes and the chefs who make them. The duo will be joined some of Dunham’s character. The series is produced by Lando Entertainment for Food Network. Dunham previously hosted Food’s “Halloween Baking Championship.”

The Scripps Networks International outlet network also announced plans to order additional episodes of “Texas Cake House.” The series, which premiered in early January, follows Austin, Texas-based, married couple, Natalie and Dave Sideserf, owners of Sideserf Cake Studio, as they create “hyper-realistic cakes.” “Cake House” will also launch this summer, and is produced by Red Bandit Media, part of the ITV America group.

“We are excited to offer our viewers ‘Incredible Edible America’ with Jeff and Audrey Dunham, as they take us along on a mouth-watering culinary road trip, enjoying delicious dishes around the country,” said Didi O’Hearn, senior vice president of programming, Food Network & Cooking Channel, in a prepared statement. “Equally thrilling has been the response to Natalie and Dave Sideserf Audiences can’t seem to get enough of the behind-the-scenes inner working of this young couple’s life and up close look at how their exquisitely detailed works of cake art come to life as a business on ‘Texas Cake House’.”