Food Network Orders New Giada De Laurentiis Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Food Network is serving up three-course menu of Giada De Laurentiis-hosted instructional series starting later this year.

The cabler has ordered 26 half-hour episodes of three shows featuring De Laurentiis, who has been a mainstay of Food Network’s air since 2002. The omnibus order for DeLaurentiis’ Linguine Pictures includes a new series, “Giada’s Summer Entertaining,” and new episodes of the existing series “Giada Entertains” and “Giada’s Holiday Handbook.” Production is set to begin this summer, with the first batch of episodes hitting in the fourth quarter.

“Giada De Laurentiis is an expert in her field and a much sought-after guide for home cooks looking for help for their own gatherings,” said Allison Page, general manager of U.S. programming and development for Food Network parent Scripps Networks Interactive. “With new episodes on the way, our viewers can continue to count on inspirational recipes and entertaining ideas from season to season to help elevate their own celebrations and get-togethers all year-round.”

De Laurentiis’ has turned her profile on Food Network into a cottage industry of cookbooks and licensed merchandise. In 2014 she opened her first restaurant, Giada, in Las Vegas.

“Continuing to create content with both my Linguine Pictures and Food Network family, while getting to share recipes and tips that are close to my heart with our audience, truly inspires me,” said De Laurentiis. “I am honored and excited to be able to do what I love.”